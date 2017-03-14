The stage is set for a journey

The play Incendies by Lebanese-Canadian writer, actor and director Wajdi Mouawad will tour Larnaca, Famagusta and Limassol, while the Nicosia crowd gets another chance to catch the show as two more performances have been added to the run.

Incedies, which has been playing at the Thoc new building in Nicosia since the end of January, follows the journey of twins Jeanne and Simon as they attempt to seek answers revolving around the mysterious life their mother led. When Jeanne and Simon lose their mother, Nawal, they are left with a difficult mission that sends them on a journey to the Middle East in pursuit of their tangled roots and a long-lost brother.

In the words of the director, Paris Erotokritou, Incendies could be described as a modern version of the tragedy of Oedipus set in the Middle East.

“Incendies is a play about searching for and finding the truth and also the paying off of tragic and painful debt,” he said.

Incendies

Performance of the play by Wajdi Mouawad. March 17. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. 8.30pm. €12/6. In Greek. Tel: 77-772717

March 18. Sotira Town Hall, Famagusta. 8.30pm. €12/6. In Greek

March 22. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/6. In Greek with English and Turkish subtitles

Until March 24. THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/6. In Greek