Tax arrears settlement to move online

March 14th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Tax arrears settlement to move online

The finance ministry announced on Tuesday that applications for settling tax arrears will only be accepted electronically via the government gateway portal Ariadni.

To do so, applicants are required to submit electronically all necessary documentation in accordance with the provisions of existing legislation.

The Tax Department said the introduction date of the legislation which provides for tax arrears will be announced at a later date by the Tax Commissioner.

The ministry called on all those interested, to register with Ariadni on time before the legislation is put into force “to avoid delays and unnecessary discomfort”.

The government portal is found at: www.ariadne.gov.cy

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information