Tax arrears settlement to move online

The finance ministry announced on Tuesday that applications for settling tax arrears will only be accepted electronically via the government gateway portal Ariadni.

To do so, applicants are required to submit electronically all necessary documentation in accordance with the provisions of existing legislation.

The Tax Department said the introduction date of the legislation which provides for tax arrears will be announced at a later date by the Tax Commissioner.

The ministry called on all those interested, to register with Ariadni on time before the legislation is put into force “to avoid delays and unnecessary discomfort”.

The government portal is found at: www.ariadne.gov.cy