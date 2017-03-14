Time gets put out of joint in experimental performances

Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos will get experimental on Friday with two audiovisual performances and a workshop under the name The Time is Out of Joint.

The performances, Thousand Phases and Spectral Loops, concentrate on the ambiguity of time and the discourse of the here and now.

Thousand Phases, which is a collaboration between visual artist Elia Neophytou and music producer and performer Miltiades Michailides – also known as Hades Militia – uses sound and vision as a vehicle to create a sensory scene of emotions. It explores the relationship of the moving image and electronic abstract sounds, how they combine together and create a new atmospheric entity. In these Thousand Phases, experimental sounds fuse with the everyday imagery around us but we never really pay attention to. The images become lost information, lost memory and a distorted visual, where the object becomes a subject and something becomes nothing. A poetic synthesis is constructed by two audio-visual worlds seeking to find the importance of the everyday unnoticed pleasures.

While Thousand Phases brings together sound and visual stimuli, Spectral Loops zooms onto the subject of eternal recurrence – a central theme in the writings of Friedrich Nietzsche. The project raises a hypothetical question, in which time is viewed as being cyclical and the universe cycling through the same events infinitely. It engages live animation performed by Charalambos Margaritis, who will be accompanied by an experimental DJ-set from J Haze, which introduces a range of cinematic compositions and exploratory sound.

In both performances, time needs to be distorted by weaving unexpected relationships in different types of experiences related to sound and vision, ranging from consciousness, perception, thought, imagination, emotion, effect, embodied action in a simultaneous coexistence. Relationships are formed that defy the codified laws of time, but move free, unencumbered in a sort of spontaneity.

After the conclusion of both performances, there will be a discussion.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the financial support of the Karaiskakio Foundation.

The Time is Out of Joint

An experimental audio-visual project including moving images, music performance and a discussion with Elia Neophytou, Miltiades Michailides, and Charalambos Margaritis. March 17. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 7pm. €7. In English. Tel: 70-002420