Woman remanded after string of thefts from homes

A 47-year-old woman living in the Larnaca district was remanded on Tuesday for one day after being reported by the owners of houses she works at as a cleaner that she stole money and jewellery.

The woman was arrested on Monday after police received three reports against her for thefts that allegedly took place between last September and Sunday in Oroklini and Aradippou.

The first report was filed by the owner of a house where the 47-year-old occasionally works as a cleaner after he had found out on two different occasions money, totalling €2,200, kept in the house was missing. He told police he suspected the 47-year-old.

A report against the woman was also filed by a friend of the first complainant, who also employs the woman as a cleaner, after he realised that a set of gold earrings and a ring were missing from his residence.

The third report came from another woman, a relative of the first complainant, who had also paid the 47-year-old to clean her house in the past, that a gold cross was stolen from her bedroom.

All complainants claimed the woman was the only person who had access to their homes when they were not there.

Following a search of the suspect’s house police located two gold rings, which the complainants said were not theirs. The woman denied any involvement in the case.