‘Abandon the rhetoric,’ Anastasiades tells Turkey

President Nicos Anastasiades called on Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots on Wednesday to drop their rhetoric and focus on finding a solution that would yield a functional, modern state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the leadership of a labour union, Anastasiades repeated his readiness to immediately resume the talks, stalled last month after a fallout over a parliamentary decision to commemorate the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in public schools.

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that “while the negotiations were continuing, the Greek Cypriot side took the decision of Enosis, which is to unify with Greece.”

Anastasiades rejected the statement.

“I want to say one thing: let us abandon the rhetoric and the excuses and concentrate in a positive manner on how a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality can yield a functional, modern state,” he said.

Anastasiades stressed that an “unfortunate regulation adopted by parliament” did not mean the president’s policy or that of the parties would change.

He said that the day after the vote, the national council unanimously decided that “we are neither fighting for Enosis, nor of course for partition”.

“If a regulation, and I’m responding to Mr Cavusoglu, about a brief reference, can be considered a change in policy, then what can one say about the July 20 celebrations, (and) August 15, when the invasion took place and violently imposed division, the state’s partition, and occupation of part of our country,” Anastasiades said. He also referred to the annual November 15 celebrations of the unilateral declaration of a Turkish Cypriot state.

“I was not the one who walked out of the talks and let us stop excusing behaviours caused by other reasons and not our own stance and conduct.”

The president also denied there was a trilateral meeting on the cards with him, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He said his trip to New York later this month had nothing to do with the Cyprus problem but he did not rule out a meeting with Guterres.

Anastasiades will be speaking at the Invest in Cyprus Forum on March 22.