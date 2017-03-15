Coleen Rooney launched McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year Award

The 30-year-old TV presenter, who shares boys Kai, seven, Klay, three, and 15-month-old Kit with her Manchester United soccer star husband Wayne Rooney, is seeking to find mothers who go above and beyond the call of duty so that their children can experience the fun of soccer.

Coleen, who serves as a McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year ambassador, said: “It’s brilliant to be a part of this amazing campaign for the third year running. I get to hear so many inspirational stories of mums across the UK doing incredible things to keep kids playing football.

“I love the stories I’ve heard in previous years from mums who have taken on official roles including becoming a coach or club secretary, setting up their own girls’ team, running whole football leagues or organising kit and equipment.”

Coleen is aware of the sacrifices other mothers make in order for their children to play the sport.

The TV presenter – who has been married to Wayne since 2008 – said: “Obviously, football plays a huge part in our home so I know the effort needed just to get youngsters organised and to training on time.

“I have so much respect for these mums who are taking their involvement in football to another level all to help the game.”

Coleen will present the UK winner of the 2017 McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year Award at a special ceremony before the Community Shield at London’s Wembley Stadium in August.

Nominations for the gong open on March 15 and will close on April 30.

To nominate someone, visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/awards