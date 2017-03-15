Diko and Edek seeking common presidential candidate

The leaderships of Diko and socialists Edek agreed on Wednesday to kick-start an effort to field an agreed presidential candidate from among the five so-called centre parties.

Following a meeting of party chiefs Nicolas Papadopoulos and Marinos Sizopoulos, the two said they aimed to arrive at a joint political decision for cooperation, initiating a dialogue to flesh out the criteria which the common nominee should possess.

“We agree with Edek on a shared goal, which is none other than change and jettisoning the present administration,” Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos told reporters later.

“This collaboration must succeed so that people are given an alternative,” he added.

Asked whether as part of this drive Diko would also be meeting with Giorgos Lillikas’ Citizens Alliance, Papadopoulos said yes.

“We are not ruling anyone out.”

Days earlier, Lillikas appeared to have presented the other ‘centre’ parties with a fait accompli, after his own party nominated him as their candidate for next year’s presidential elections.

Lillikas has not ruled an alliance with Akel, whereas Diko earlier made it clear it would not collaborate with either ruling Disy or Akel.

Back in 2015 Edek had issued a policy statement, rejecting a bizonal, bicommunal federation as the model for a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

Diko has not repudiated the model.

But Diko’s Papadopoulos blew off the notion that his party might likewise have to reject the bizonal federation if it were to form a pact with Edek.

“To us, it is the content of the solution that is paramount, not what label you slap on it,” he responded.

“What do the [Turkish] settlers have to do with a federal Cyprus, or the four freedoms for Turkish nationals, keeping Turkish forces on the island, or the [Turkish] guarantees?”

Chiming in, Edek’s Sizopoulos said that despite some differences on issues with Diko, “that does not mean we do not have the right to cooperate.

“What unites us [with Diko] is greater than that which divides us,” he added.