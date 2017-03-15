Dutch begin voting in election testing anti-establishment mood

The Dutch began voting on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-establishment and anti-immigrant sentiment in the middle of a fiery dispute with Turkey and at a time of doubts about the future of the European Union.

Up to 13 million voters will determine which parties will win the most parliamentary seats. Polls showed the centre-right VVD of Prime Minister Mark Rutte with a small lead over the PVV (Party for Freedom) of anti-Islam and anti-EU firebrand Geert Wilders.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) and will close at 9:00 p.m. (2000 GMT)

Information