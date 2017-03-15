Eide to meet the leaders, speculation turns to arbitration

The UN’s Espen Barth Eide will meet the two leaders separately today, the UN said as the special adviser has been scrambling to get them back to the negotiating table.

Eide will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 11am and President Nicos Anastasiades at 6.30pm.

The special envoy has been in Cyprus since last Thursday. He has had contacts with various players, the media and representatives of civil society in an attempt to drum up support and keep the stalled talks in the public eye.

His actions and comments about the necessity for a new methodology in the negotiations has sparked some speculation that his thoughts might be turning to UN arbitration, a move that effectively killed the Annan plan in 2004.

This time the UN has been at pains to emphasise the leader-led process and Eide at the weekend emphatically ruled out arbitration.

“We are not going to take it over, even if the leaders ask for arbitration, I would not do it, we respect the leaders-led nature of the process,” he said. “There are certain things I cannot do, I cannot fix this for them, I cannot provide the magical formula.”

This did not stop the speculation however, especially after more UN involvement was also mentioned two days ago by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci frustrated, he said, with having to repeat himself.

“Perhaps it would be more useful if the UN played a more active role even if though not as an arbitrator. But if the UN is going to act out of fear of not offending the Greek Cypriots then it should not bother trying to bring the two sides together,” he said.

Akinci said on Tuesday the Turkish Cypriot side had not abandoned efforts to find a solution but repeated that they did not want to relive the events of 1963. He was referring to the Greek Cypriot push for Enosis, union with Greece, for which a 1950 plebiscite commemoration in schools was last month voted for by the House, and which led to the talks impasse. Akinci wants it reversed.