Leaders meeting with UNSG not on the cards

A meeting between the two leaders and the UN Secretary General was not on the cards in the near future, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday.

Citing an unnamed source in the Greek Cypriot negotiating team, CNA said a meeting with Antonio Guterres in New York was not on the cards.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris Postasi reported on Wednesday that the two leaders would be meeting Guterres in New York next week.

KP said President Nicos Anastasiades, who will be in New York on March 22 for a conference, has asked to meet Guterres but the UNSG planned to invite Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in a bid to break the deadlock.

The two leaders have not met since February 16 after a fallout over a parliamentary decision to commemorate the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in public schools.

Anastasiades has conceded that it was a mistake but accused Akinci of overacting.

Akinci said he would not return to the talks unless the mistake was corrected.