Sixteen years for man who killed former partner in acid attack (Updated)

The Nicosia criminal court jailed a 46-year-old Romanian man for 16 years on Wednesday for killing a woman in an acid attack last October in what the judges accepted was a crime of passion.

The attack on 53-year-old Galina Glavan, also a Romanian national, took place in the early hours of October 15. She was treated in the intensive care unit but succumbed to her injuries two weeks later.

The couple, who had broken up before the attack, had an argument in the Lakatamia house where she lived, during which Vasile Bistriceanu, threw caustic acid all over her body, causing her multiple burns.

The woman’s cries brought her son rushing in, who in his attempt to help his mother also suffered burns to his hands.

Police said they were “called to the incident at around 2.15am and on arrival found the woman with severe burns on her body, and bleeding.”

The man was arrested and initially charged with premeditated murder. It was later downgraded after he admitted to manslaughter.

In its decision, the court noted that the woman died in horrific circumstances, suffering serious burns “that led to a slow, agonising death”.

She never lost consciousness, despite the pain, suffering every minute from the chemical burns on most of her body, unable to do anything to alleviate the pain, the court said.

The court accepted the defence’s argument that the defendant was intensely jealous over his former partner, making him unable to stay away and accept their break-up.

“We accept that the circumstances of the crime show that at that moment, the defendant was guided by his love and jealousy for the deceased and this can be characterised a crime of passion,” the court said.

Undoubtedly, it added, his remorse, apology and effects on his mental condition were taken into account as mitigating factors, but, “as his defence correctly stated, the loss of life is unfortunately irreversible.”