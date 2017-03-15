On the music scene tonight

It’s half way through the week, the perfect time for an evening of music.

First up, Limassol where guitarist Sotiris Kasparides will present his guitar recital entitled Dandelion. Kasparides will present works from classical guitar composers of the romantic and classical era, and works of the baroque and modern period of classical music. As a result, the concert will take the audience through different musical periods, different characteristics of music and the different musical structures of each composer.

The guitarist will include works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Mauro Giuliani, Francisco Tarrega, André Jolivet, Leo Brouwer and also works he has composed – which will be performed for the first time.

Kasparides will repeat this recital in Paphos on Saturday and in Nicosia on Tuesday.

Tonight in Nicosia, the Dream Choir and Elena Solea will present the concert Marinella… 60 Years of Songs. The concert will include some of the greatest songs ever sung by the Greek singer Marinella, who has been making hits for 60 years.

If you prefer a concert dedicated to Neil Diamond over one for Marinella, then Acropolis Tavern in Paphos is where you should be heading.

Entertainer Johnny Dee is back, after sell-out shows last year to sprinkle some of that Diamond magic.

Known as one of the best male vocal entertainers today on the club circuit in the north of Britain, Dee has won a number of awards for his tribute act and is now ready to win a few hearts in Paphos tonight.

Dandelion

Guitar recital with Sotiris Kasparides. March 15. Rodi Event Venue, 57 Kapodistria Street, Limassol. 8pm-10pm. €10/5. Tel: 25-252577

March 18. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420

March 21. Arte Music Academy, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/5. Tel: 22-676823

Marinella… 60 Years of Songs

Performance by the Dream Choir and Elena Solea as a tribute to the Greek singer. March 15. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 99-059257

Neil Diamond Tribute

Tribute performed by Johnny Dee. March 15. Acropolis Tavern, Aphrodities Avenue, Tremithousa, Paphos. 8.30pm. €25/14. Tel: 96-818066