Police is looking for a driver who injured a pedestrian and abandoned the scene on Tuesday evening in Limassol.

The as yet unidentified driver of a white car, hit the 57-year-old man while he was trying to cross Georgiou Averof Street at 10.45pm.

Immediately after, the driver sped away in an unknown direction.

The injured man was taken to Limassol general hospital where he is being treated for a broken leg.