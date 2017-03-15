‘Stupid women’ laws to be amended

MPs on Wednesday agreed to update terminology in three laws dating back decades, two of which refer to ‘stupid women with reduced mental levels’.

MPs sitting on the House legal committee agreed with three drafts submitted by Disy MP Stella Kyriakidou.

She suggested replacing ‘stupid women with reduced mental levels’ in two laws with the words ‘a woman with mental disability’ and in a third law to replace the words ‘any stupid person’ with the phrase ‘a person with intellectual or mental disabilities’.

The amendments are for the laws for the prevention and treatment of domestic violence and protection of victims, the Criminal Code and the Aliens and Immigration Law where reference is made to ‘any stupid, insane mental patient’.

Kyriakidou said that the terminology was outdated and discriminated against women and the disabled.

The Disy MP noted such terminology was changed in other countries before 1960 but not in Cyprus.

Some more details will be supplied and the proposals will be brought to the plenary of the House for approval.