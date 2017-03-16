Alesha Dixon to write two children’s books

The 38-year-old beauty has signed a deal with Scholastic to write two books that centre on Aurora Beam, a young superhero, and Alesha has revealed to the BBC that she wanted to create a character who children “can hopefully be inspired by and look up to”.

The former Mis-teeq singer’s first book is set to be released later this year, when she will join an ever-growing list of celebrities who have penned children’s stories, including Ricky Gervais, Madonna and Geri Horner.

Alesha’s first foray into writing comes after she admitted she wants to branch out into acting and has been taking classes.

She said: “I have been doing the acting lessons for a few months. It’s good. I do them when I can. I work one-on-one with an acting coach.”

The ‘Lipstick’ singer revealed she was inspired by Margot Robbie’s appearance in the ‘Suicide Squad’ movie, in which the Australian actress played the role of Harley Quinn.

Alesha said: “I love the idea of being in an action movie, something like Margot Robbie in ‘Suicide Squad’. A kick-ass role.

“I also love the idea of being in a musical and also dramas, TV dramas, gritty dramas. I am very open-minded, really.”

However, one thing Alesha insisted she definitely won’t be doing in 2017 was having another child.

Asked if she plans to have another baby this year, the singer – who already has a three-year-old daughter called Azura with her partner Azuka Ononye – said: “No, definitely not. There aren’t enough days in the week for a baby. I’m struggling with my schedule as it is.”

In fact, Alesha said she was keen to slow things down in the coming months.

She previously shared: “The older I get the more life feels faster than ever, so it’s a challenge to slow things down and smell the roses. But I’m very, very happy.”