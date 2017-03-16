Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation sponsors Youth Race

The Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation provides the joy of participation for thousands of kids and teenagers in one of Cyprus’ greatest sports events, as the sponsor of OPAP Marathon Limassol GSO’s 1km Youth Race.

Andrey and Julia, having linked their names with social and athletic contributions in Cyprus, and Limassol in particular, wish through this sponsorship to introduce even more children and teenagers to sport, by giving them access to its important benefits.

This year’s competition will be split up into two days, and the Dashin Foundation’s 1km Youth Race will take place on Saturday, March 18 (11am).

Those aged between 6-16 can participate for free, and will be divided into three different age groups: 6-9, 10-14, and 14-16.

All the participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, a medal, a participation diploma, and a backpack for free.

Even though there is no fee for participation, registration is compulsory. Those who are interested must register through the website www.limassolmarathon.com, with parental/guardian consent.

The official press conference dedicated to the event took place on Wednesday at Limassol Town Hall in the presence of the Mayor of Limassol Nicos Nicolaides.

Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation was founded in 2014 to house the charitable work that the duo developed from 2000. In 2012, the Dashins decided to house their family and professional lives in Limassol, which became a second home for them.

“Healthy children who love to exercise grow into healthy adults who raise healthy families,” Julia said. “It is thus with great pleasure that we support OPAP Marathon Limassol GSO’s Youth Race.

“We want to ensure that no child in Cyprus will have to pay to take part in the island’s biggest sporting event.

“The ancient Greek saying ‘Healthy mind in a healthy body’ is indeed something we should all look up to.”

Spyros Spyrou, CEO of the 11th OPAP Marathon Limassol GSO, stated: “Thanks to the kind support of Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation, thousands of kids and teenagers will participate again this year in the greatest athletic event in Limassol, and Cyprus, getting the perfect boost that will drive them to exercise continuously during their school years, as well as the rest of their lives.”

The OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO is taking place for the 11th consecutive year, and it will be split up into two days for the first time.

It will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 18th and 19th of March, in the seafront area of Limassol.

For more information and registrations please visit: www.limassolmarathon.com