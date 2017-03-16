Aradippou waste lower than per capita average

Aradippou municipality has significantly reduced its waste and increased paper collection for recycling in 2016.

“In 2016 waste per resident was 330 kg, and according to the Statistical Service, the average in Cyprus is 550 kg per person,” Aradippou Executive Secretary Mathaios Alabritis said on Thursday.

As regards the collection of paper, he said that in 2016 a total of 407 tonnes were collected compared with 385 tonnes in 2015.

A temporary green point has been set up to serve the residents, and a door-to-door recycling programme is being implemented, while bins for recycling have been placed in the area, Alabritis said. What they haven’t done is install underground bins mainly because the cost is too high.

“Residents are not charged for what they deposit at the green point or for placing waste for recycling on the pavements to be collected weekly,” he added. “The municipality shares the view that charging could prove counter-productive, however, the cost for all these actions is high and at some point we will be obliged to introduce some charge.”

The municipality plans to cooperate with Green Dot to further inform people who are so far responding well to the initiatives.

They are also reaching out to schools and have organised an exhibition on educational technologies for smart cities in cooperation with the Pedagogical Institute of Cyprus which was attended by primary and secondary students.

Measures have also been taken to reduce printing, use bins for paper and glass recycling and recycle batteries and printer ink cartridges in the municipality’s offices.

The secretary said that the municipality is very proud of its environmental policy and that three years ago the ‘Smart Aradippou Industrial Town’ European project was set in motion which provides for the implementation of photovoltaic systems in almost all houses in Aradippou.

He added Aradippou is the first town that will implement an intelligent network, planning 13 investment actions amounting to approximately €50 million to be allocated by the European Investment Bank.

This includes, more municipal photovoltaic parks, schemes for giving loans to residents, industries and businesses for installing photovoltaics, a project for more energy efficient lighting in Aradippou, biomass projects and an infrastructure for electric cars.