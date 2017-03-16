Bar review: Tesla’s Pigeon Cocktail Bar and Kitchen, Nicosia

Tesla’s Pigeon Cocktail Bar and Kitchen is a spanking new bar in the centre of town that is very pretty, simple and effective. Working with naked wood, brushed brick, creams, browns, reverberating tunes of blues funk and scrumptious homemade cocktails, inventor Nikola Tesla (the inspiration behind the bar) would have been proud of this space.

It is spacious, well thought out and cosy. To my amusement, subtle attention to details invites you in directly off the street. Hanging outside the bar are three signs engaging passersby with quirky questions; curiosity will get the better of you, and before you can say ‘alternating current what?’ you will find yourself inside, greeted by a row of plants bubbling with a secret fountain.

Love has been poured into the bar’s nooks and crannies, the new owners have even built an arcade that boast 600 games! This is available for all to enjoy in the open plan upstairs area where there is also a pool table, comfy individual lounge chairs and visual access to the downstairs and outside part of the bar. There is a large outdoor seated smoking area to the front.

There is also a space to dance, which is encouraged. On entering, the earthy aroma of fresh, unvarnished wood teases the senses and gives a sense of an uber chilled atmosphere. The high tables and chairs are set apart from each other so both large and small groups can enjoy their own personal space without impinging on each other.

Metal futurist lamp shades hang halfway down from the high ceiling emitting a copper hue while the walls harbour Tesla designs and concepts.

There are two main bar areas inside which also offer bar seating and a fusion of familiar and original tapas are on offer. The music is old blues/funk mixed with electric played nice and loud to get you in the mood. The weekends will see live DJs playing more lyrical deep house and commercial while March 17 will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish whisky signature drinks.

Tesla’s Pigeon is ultimately a cocktail bar with 15 signature drinks and all the classics but they also offer 20 different labels of red, white, rose, prosecco and champagnes, including a bottle of organic wine. The cocktails have been created by the owners, who have mixed drinks for years; passion; experimentation and flavour are key. Their signature Tesla’s Pigeon is a must and is almost an experience in itself. Made with homemade plum marmalade, Campari, Martini Rosso and a mini bottle of prosecco protruding from it, it’s a delight. The idea behind it is that as one starts drinking one can taste the bitter flavours of the Campari and as the liquid level decreases, the upside down bottle of prosecco empties, not only affecting the colour of the drink but also sweetening the flavor – fun and original!

Tesla’s Pigeon Cocktail Bar and Kitchen

Where: Diagorou 10, Nicosia

When: Tuesday to Saturday 18.30 – 01.30

How much: Cocktails €6-10.50, wines €24-145.

Contact: 97 743061, www.facebook.com/teslaspigeonbar