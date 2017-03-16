Bondholders to announce presidential candidate

March 16th, 2017

THE bondholders association will be holding a general meeting on Sunday, where they are expected to pass a decision to field their own candidate for the 2018 presidential elections.

In a statement on Thursday, the association said the meeting will take place at the ‘Oasis’ restaurant in Khirokitia.

“Our candidate for the presidency will essentially be the sole candidate uniting the voices of all those who suffered from the economic crisis,” the statement added.

The association had previously warned that it would contest the presidential elections unless their demands for compensation were met by the end of February.

The group represents thousands of investors who lost around €700m when Bank of Cyprus and Laiki Bank bonds were wiped out in March 2013.

