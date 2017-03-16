Cash-in on rocking vibes

Local band Cashiers will be hitting their home town on Saturday for a fresh and explosive performance at Savino Live.

The four members of this rock band were born for the stage – as they admit. Before 2011, when the band was established, each member – Demetris Elia, Andreas Tserkezos, Mike Fotiou and Marios Andreou – was performing with other bands. They gelled well with other musicians, but when the four guys tried to rock things together it was obvious that the chemistry was very much there.

The boys cover songs that they find interesting, and on Saturday that interest will point towards Greek and English rock, pop, funk and alternative tunes.

During the five years the band have been active, Cashiers have been involved in a number of remarkable events and have made the local music scene richer. The band have been the opening act for many a Greek band that have come to our shores, some include Pyx Lax at the Riverstock Festival in Limassol, Locomondo at Diaxroniki music stage in Nicosia and Melisses at the Ayia Napa Beer Lovers Festival in Ayia Napa. The band also performed in Larnaca’s biggest charity festival to date, Together for Larnaca. In fact, there probably isn’t a music festival or rock music venue in every city that the band haven’t appeared in.

With a presence like that, no wonder they have a national fan base that follows the band to gigs and in the media, to make sure they never miss a beat.

Cashiers

Performance by the band. March 18. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10.30pm. €5. Tel: 99-860304