David Cassidy touched by messages of support

The 66-year-old pop legend revealed last month he is battling with chronic disorder – which is a persistent disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease and marked by memory disorders and personality changes – and has now spoken out to share his thanks to his famous friends who have supported him since his diagnoses.

He said: “I was particularly touched by the lovely personal notes from Harry Connick Jr. and Katie Couric, who are two of my favourite people.”

The star – who was well known for his role as Keith Partridge on the 1970s television show ‘The Partridge Family’ – also said he received support from his co-star Danny Bonaduce.

He added to People magazine: “[Danny] “reached out privately and publicly to offer kind words, encouragement and support. He’s always been like my little brother.”

On March 8, the ‘Daydreamer’ singer took to his website to share a touching message where he thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his career, and for sending “messages of concern and care” in recent weeks.

He wrote: “To the many thousands of people who have supported me over the last 5 decades I send my love. I thank you all sincerely for the support and care you have shown me recently and in the past.

“I am enjoying some time at home, appreciating the warmth and contemplating what I will be doing next. I wanted to let you all know that I am not retired, I do want to play again. I just won’t tour. I also want to go back into the studio to record ‘Songs My Father Taught Me’. I will keep in contact with you and let you know what I am doing.

“Thank you for the many letters and messages of concern and care. I have my good days and very occasionally a bad day. I am doing everything my doctors advise in terms of diet and pills.

“Happy Trails, DC.”