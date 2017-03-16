Dr Google will see you now

For many people nowadays, the first port of call upon discovering an unusual rash or feeling a worrying pain is not the doctor, but rather Google.

Figures from Eurostat show the countries which are relying the most on medical information from the internet.

In Luxembourg, almost three-quarters of respondents said that they had turned to the web for health-related information – an increase of 44 percentage points on 2006.

Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are also among the top European countries turning to Google et al for advice.

This chart shows the share of 16-74 year-olds using the internet for seeking health-related information in 2006 and 2016.

