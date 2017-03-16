Dr Google will see you now

March 16th, 2017 Health, World 0 comments

Dr Google will see you now

For many people nowadays, the first port of call upon discovering an unusual rash or feeling a worrying pain is not the doctor, but rather Google.

Figures from Eurostat show the countries which are relying the most on medical information from the internet.

In Luxembourg, almost three-quarters of respondents said that they had turned to the web for health-related information – an increase of 44 percentage points on 2006.

Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are also among the top European countries turning to Google et al for advice.

This chart shows the share of 16-74 year-olds using the internet for seeking health-related information in 2006 and 2016.

Infographic: Doctor Google Will See You Now | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information