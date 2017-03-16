Eurogate brings in more equipment to speed up port services

Container terminal operator Eurogate said on Thursday it expected to cut service times further after the arrival of additional equipment from Germany, as operations at Limassol port improved significantly after initial problems.

Eurogate director Giorgos Pouros said an additional seven container gantry cranes had arrived from Germany and four were already put to work. The other three were expected to be ready by Thursday evening, he told the Cyprus News Agency.

Pouros said the operator had moved over 2,000 containers on Wednesday, reaching previous levels, when the port was under state control.

The Eurogate official said there were no delays and the maximum waiting time for hauliers was 40 minutes.

The additional equipment will cut times further, Pouros said.

Earlier this week, the ports authority fined Eurogate €40,000 for delays that caused problems to import companies and professionals. Eurogate took over the container terminal on January 29.

The delays had prompted the reaction of the hauliers who went on strike, making things even worse.

The matter was resolved after the intervention of President Nicos Anastasiades.

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades said the company has surpassed previous levels, at least as regarding domestic transport.

“A huge improvement has also been achieved in serving ships,” he told MPs, adding that he expected further improvement in the near future. He conceded that there were still some dings but “let us not forget that it is a big reform.”

The company’s performance is scheduled for review three months after taking over.