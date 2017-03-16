Explosive material found in plastic bags

Explosive material found in plastic bags

Two and a half pounds of pliable plastic material, two electric and three ordinary detonators and a half meter flame retardant detonating cord were found early Tuesday by the police in two plastic bags in a field in Pyla.

According to the police, five minutes after midnight CID Larnaca was informed that two suspect plastic bags had been dumped in a field in Pyla near an exit from the Ayia Napa Larnaca highway.

Members of the CID accompanied by explosives experts immediately went to the scene and found the materials in the two bags.

Items collected are to be sent for testing.

