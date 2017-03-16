Fifteen-year-old detained for assaulting police, burglaries

A 15-year-old male was remanded in custody for six days in Limassol on Thursday in connection with assaulting police officers with a knife and past burglaries and thefts.

Police said officers responded to a call at around 3pm saying an unknown individual was trying to smash the glass window of a jewellery shop with a knuckleduster.

The teen refused to co-operate with the officers, shouting abuse and threatening them with a knife and the knuckleduster.

Police said he kicked an officer who tried to disarm him.

He was eventually arrested and at the same time a woman arrived on the scene identifying the teen as the individual who had tried to snatch her purse earlier.

At the station, police determined the suspect was also wanted for two burglaries carried out towards the end of February.

“Despite his young age, this individual has troubled the authorities before for offences of a similar nature,” CID chief Ioannis Soteriades said.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility in Cyprus is 14.

“Despite being 14, which makes him criminally responsible … we are collaborating with the welfare office, and all other services, with the aim of helping him,” Soteriades said, without forgetting his actions.