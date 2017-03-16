Five charged as police clamp down on illegal private institues

March 16th, 2017 Cyprus, Education 0 comments

Five people have been charged in writing by the police for working in an unlicenced educational institute in Limassol.

As part of efforts to clamp down on the operation of illegal private institutes, members of the police force’s Crime Prevention Unit on Wednesday afternoon visited two operators in Limassol on Wednesday afternoon armed with court warrants.

From their investigation, both institutes were found to be operating illegally, without having secured a licence before operating.

Evidence was taken from both places while five people who seemed to work in them were taken to the police station and charged in writing.

Police stations in Polemidia and Ayios Ioannis continue to investigate.

