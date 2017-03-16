Govt. workers union wants taxpayers to foot their health bill

Government workers union Pasydy does not want its members to pay any contributions to the national health scheme and will go to court seeking their exemption, it emerged on Thursday.

Quoting the union’s boss, Glafkos Hadjipetrou, daily Phileleftheros said Pasydy cited the terms of employment in the public sector as the reason for their refusal.

“What we are saying is that based on the terms of employment, the employer, that is the state, is obliged to ensure free healthcare for its employees,” Glafkos Hadjipetrou was quoted as saying.

The union had also gone to court in 2013 when a 1.5 per cent contribution was introduced as part of the government’s austerity drive. The case is still pending.

The union also opposed contributions in 2001.

Hadjipetrou said the union will not obstruct implementation of the national health system, but they have already decided to go to court if and when the law providing for contributions was passed.