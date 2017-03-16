An obstacle run to get fit for

The current Greek version of the reality show Survivor may have some of us all fired up to take on a few challenges of our own. If you saw the football match the teams had to play in the sand, you will understand how difficult coastal challenges are. One such challenge is on its way and all set to make you put yourself to the test when you go through the obstacle course that makes up the Dorian Coastal Challenge.

The Dorian Coastal Challenge will take place on April 8 at CTO beach in Larnaca, and is powered by Hellenic Bank. It is an obstacle course unlike any other in Cyprus, and among the most enjoyable of its kind on a worldwide scale.

It is a five-km-long run with 20 obstacles and challenges along the beach and in shallow waters. It is suitable for everyone over 16 years old who does not have any serious health issues. You can enter as part of a team, but if your friends don’t want to get themselves a bit wet and dirty, you can always go solo.

During the challenge you will conquer all obstacles, including 10 new ones which will challenge your endurance, perseverance, mental toughness and team spirit.

The event is open to all, irrespective of whether they exercise a little or moderately, or indeed whether they are athletes. It is also perfect for businesses and departments who find this a great chance to build team spirit among staff members. It may sound like something almost anyone can take on, but it is by no means an easy feat to accomplish. If you are up for the challenge, one thing is for sure, you will challenge your mind and body, have a fun-packed day out at the beach, obtain a life experience that you can tell your grandkids about and also, maybe, discover more about your own personality and character.

The event will start at 8am and run until 3pm, just make sure you arrive 45 minutes before you take the challenge on. This will give you time to check out the obstacles and familiarise yourself with them, catch up with your team (if you have one), check in or register, drop off your stuff and warm up for the run. You can do your checking-in at the administration area at the entrance to the venue, where there will also be a help desk and a ticket sale office. There will also be an area where you can drop your bags off, a crisis management centre, first aid and physiotherapy spot, exhibitors’ booths, changing facilities, showers, toilets and a kids’ playground.

The course area includes the LesMills warm up stage, the starting line, the five-km route with obstacles, two refreshment stations and the finishing line.

Make sure you bring along your ID, passport or driving licence, a towel, some dry clothes to change into after the challenge, a bag to put your wet clothes in, and a healthy attitude.

Registration before April 7 is €35, at the event the cost is €55. Visit the Dorian Challenge website at http://www.dorianschallenge.com/ to sign up for the event or to download an off-line registration form.

Even if you don’t feel that you can take part in the challenge, you can always go and watch for free.

Dorians Coastal Challenge

Obstacle run. April 8. CTO Beach, Pyla, Larnaca. 8am-3pm. €55/35. Tel: 24-657070. http://www.dorianschallenge.com/