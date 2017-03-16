Police find plastic explosives

Police on Thursday found around 2.5 kilos of plastic explosives and five detonators in a field in the Pyla area near Larnaca.

The explosives were found after a tip to the CID a few minutes after midnight.

They were located in a field near the Ayia Napa to Larnaca exit on the motorway.

Bomb squad and CID officers found two plastic bags – one containing around 2.5 kilos of plastic explosives, the other, two electric and three ordinary detonators, as well as 1.5 metres of safety fuse.

The explosives were dispatched to the police lab for tests.