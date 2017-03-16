Police find plastic explosives

March 16th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police find plastic explosives

Police on Thursday found around 2.5 kilos of plastic explosives and five detonators in a field in the Pyla area near Larnaca.

The explosives were found after a tip to the CID a few minutes after midnight.

They were located in a field near the Ayia Napa to Larnaca exit on the motorway.

Bomb squad and CID officers found two plastic bags – one containing around 2.5 kilos of plastic explosives, the other, two electric and three ordinary detonators, as well as 1.5 metres of safety fuse.

The explosives were dispatched to the police lab for tests.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information