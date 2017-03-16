Police investigating pupil beating claim

Police and school authorities are investigating a report that a teacher in Limassol hit a 13-year-old pupil’s head on the desk in the classroom, sending him to hospital, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports said the 13-year-old was being treated in a private clinic on Thursday because he was having dizzy spells.

Secondary education director Kyprianos Louis said they authorities were still investigating the incident.

“We understand that the pupil is a private clinic,” he said, adding that they were waiting for the findings of the police investigation into the matter, as well as their own inquiry.

Louis made it clear that the teacher will be disciplined if found to have committed and offence.

“There is a code of professional ethics that must be observed by everyone,” he told the state broadcaster. “There is a legal framework that must be observed.”

Louis added that the necessary psychological support will also be provided.