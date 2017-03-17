Amanda Seyfried secretly got married

The 40-year-old actor has confessed he and the ‘Mamma Mia’ star – who are expecting a child together – eloped last week and admits it was a “perfect’ day.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: “We eloped … we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.We had a great day. It was perfect.

“Listen, she’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world. I know that you guys are close friends, and I know that she would want you to know, so don’t tell anyone.”

The pair wrote their own vows and were joined at the impromptu ceremony by Amanda’s beloved pet pooch Finn.

Meanwhile, Amanda previously confessed she is “ready” to meet her baby.

Asked how her pregnancy is going, the 31-year-old actress said: “It’s good [but] I’m ready … I’m ready… I’m ready to meet the kid.”

And Thomas gushed about Amanda and her pregnancy, adding: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. She’s extraordinary. She’s incredible. I’m terrified, to steal a line from ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘I’m terrified beyond capacity for rational thought,’ but I couldn’t be more excited.

“She’s already an extraordinary mom and I’m so proud of her. Her voice, my God I know, already this kid is lucky. She gets the singing. I clean up the poop.”

Before announcing the happy news of her pregnancy, the blonde beauty admitted she felt the “pressure” to have children “every day”.

She shared: “Society keeps reminding us that our eggs are dying off, which I’m sick of. I’m like, ‘I get it!’ Technology these days man, I mean you can have babies up until you’re 50 apparently. But I feel the pressure every day.