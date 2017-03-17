Britain’s George Osborne to edit London’s Standard newspaper

March 17th, 2017 Britain 0 comments

Britain’s George Osborne to edit London’s Standard newspaper

Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, speaks at The Times CEO summit in London

George Osborne, who lost his job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June, was appointed editor of London’s Evening Standard, the newspaper’s owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.

“I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces The Standard’s standing and influence in London,” Lebedev tweeted.

“And whose political viewpoint – socially liberal and economically pragmatic – closely matches that of many of our readers.”

Osborne, who remains a lawmaker, joined investment group BlackRock Inc as an advisor last month.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information