Comedies and motels are made for one another

With today being Saint Patrick’s Day, a plan to go see the staging of the farce The Patrick Pearse Motel by Hugh Leonard about married couples living in a fashionable Dublin suburb couldn’t come at a better time.

The play, staged at Technohoros ETHAL in Limassol every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday until April 2, is set in the 70s – a time in which couples were determined to enjoy the uninhibited lifestyle.

The protagonists are couples Grainne and Dermond and Dermond’s partner Fintan and his wife Niamh. Dermond and Fintan, who are selling a chain of motels with a very patriotic theme, plan to go away on business to Cork. Not wanting to waste the chance, Grainne plans to spend the night with an ex flame – who is now a TV personality. Not wanting to go it alone, Grainne also involves the partner’s wife, Niamh, in the plot.

Things begin to go wrong when Niamh’s furiously jealous husband returns unexpectedly and finds her performing what seems to him to be an exceedingly compromising task. Soon the stage is filled with mistaken identities, dropped trousers, a flimsy negligee and false accusations.

If you are a fan of Faulty Towers, you will love this hysterical farce that will have you wondering how it will all work out in the end, and who will get out of it alive.

The play stars Costas Vihas, Marina Vronti, Eleana Papadopoulou, Irodotos Miltiadous, Maria Papafotiou, Haris Aristidou and Yiannos Antoniou. It is directed by Achilleas Grammatikopoulos.

The Patrick Pearse Motel

Performance of the play by Hugh Leonard. Until April 2. Technohoros ETHAL, 76 Franklin Roosevelt Avenue, Limassol. Wednesday and Saturday: 8.30pm and Sunday: 6.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 25-877827