March 17th, 2017 Europa League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Europa League draw

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v FC Rostov - Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 16/3/17 Manchester United team group Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa league was made on Friday and is as follows:

Anderlecht v Man United

Celta Vigo v Genk

Ajax v Schalke

Lyon v Besiktas

Games will take place on April 13 & 20

