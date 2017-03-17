Europa League draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa league was made on Friday and is as follows:
Anderlecht v Man United
Celta Vigo v Genk
Ajax v Schalke
Lyon v Besiktas
Games will take place on April 13 & 20
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.