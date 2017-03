A fire broke out on the first floor of a building on Makarios Αvenue in Limassol after a loud explosion was heard at around 7.25am.

Initial reports say that there have been no injuries.

Police and the fire-service have cordoned off the area, closing down Makarios and Ayias Zonis Avenues.

Latest reports said that the fire has been brought under control.

Police are urging motorists to use alternative routes to work

More later…