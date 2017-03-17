Family cries foul in death of 70-year-old

The family of a 70-year-old Kondea (Turkmenkoy) man claimed he had been murdered by his neighbour, whom he shot and slightly wounded earlier, and had not committed suicide as the authorities believed, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, following an argument, Bekir Sami Bahtikara, fired and lightly wounded his neighbour Ismail Ozgunel, 37, with a shotgun. He was later found dead in an auxiliary building behind his house in Kondea.

Police said Bahtikara had committed suicide but later took Ozgunel in custody following claims by residents that the 70-year-old had been murdered.

Bahtikara was laid to rest in his village on Thursday. His family told Yeniduzen newspaper that Ozgunel was continuously peeping into Bahtikara’s house.

His wife Surreyya Bahtikara said “We warned him (Ozgunel) not to stare. That it was shameful (to stare at someone’s house). But we he didn’t listen.”

Bahtikara’s son, Hasan, said they were considering two options and wanted police to conduct a thorough investigation.

He said Bahtikara fired towards Ozgunel because he had been provoked and that his death could be the result of a murder.

Hasan Bahtikara said, “Even if it is not a murder, there is aggravated provocation. Doesn’t this count as some sort of a murder? I even heard that he (Ozgunel) entered my house when I was not at home … İsmail Ozgunel was continuously provoking us with his behaviour and actions.”

On the other hand, it was learned that Ismail Ozgunel had been released by the police on Thursday due to the fact that no evidence was found indicating that Bahtikara was murdered.