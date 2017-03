The top ten Android apps in the world last month had a combined download figure of over 300 million.

According to Priori Data, at the top of the list was the ever popular WhatsApp with almost 84 million.

In fact, apps developed by Facebook account for the lion’s share of the list, with WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Facebook Lite hauling in a combined 209 million downloads in February.

