JAGUAR F-PACE among finalists for two world car awards trophies

The Jaguar F-PACE is among the finalists for the World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year crowns at the 2017 World Car Awards. Jaguar’s performance SUV is one of three cars on the shortlist announced at the Geneva Motor Show. The winner will be revealed at the New York International Auto Show on 13 April based on the votes of a 75-strong judging panel.

The World Car Awards’ jury of international automotive journalists will also determine the World Car Design of the Year winner, with Jaguar’s first ever SUV in contention for honours after making the final three. Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar, said: “By remaining absolutely true to our design principles the F-PACE is immediately recognisable as a Jaguar. For it to be named among the three finalists for the World Car Design of the Year award and to be recognised by such an experienced and talented group of designers gives me great personal satisfaction.”

The initial shortlist for the World Car Design of the Year award was selected by a panel of six design experts including Patrick le Quément, Designer and President of the Strategy Committee, and Sam Livingstone of the Car Design Research consultancy and Royal College of Art. Since going on sale in April 2016, the F-PACE has become the fastest-selling Jaguar ever.

Kevin Stride, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar F-PACE, said: “The F-PACE is Jaguar’s first SUV but delivers the agility, responsiveness and refinement for which Jaguars are famous. Its combination of dynamic handling, desirable looks and everyday practicality have helped F-PACE become a huge success around the world.”

The World Car Awards jury comprises influential motoring journalists from 24 countries. Mike Rutherford, Juror, Director and Vice-Chairman of the World Car Awards/World Car of the Year said: “Jaguar’s F-PACE is the only product on the planet that can win two prestigious trophies at the 2017 World Car Awards prize-giving ceremony in New York next month.

“By qualifying as a top three finalist in the World Car Design of the Year and overall World Car of the Year (WCOTY) categories, the company’s prestige SUV has a great chance of walking away with two of the six trophies up for grabs at the New York International Auto Show on April 13.”

The F-PACE is Jaguar’s first performance SUV and family sports car. Engine options range from the efficient and innovative four-cylinder 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel, with CO2 emissions as low as 126g/km* to the high-performance 380PS, supercharged V6 petrol model that can accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 5.5 seconds.