Marion Cotillard has given birth to a girl

The 41-year-old actress and her partner Guillaume Canet – who already share five-year-old son Marcel – have recently welcomed a baby daughter into the world, People magazine has reported.

As of the time of writing, no further details about the new addition have yet been made public.

The ‘Allied’ actress first broke the news of her pregnancy in September when she took to Instagram to address and deny rumours she had anything to do with her co-star Brad Pitt’s split from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

She wrote in a lengthy post on the site: “This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into.

“I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.

“Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.

“Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn’t distressing.

“And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery.

“Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ actress previously revealed that during her pregnancy with her son Marcel, she ate food she hated in order to give her child “more choices”.

Asked if she ever had any pregnancy cravings, she said: “No. I wanted to eat things I didn’t like. I was very worried that my kid would be conditioned in this world anyway, but then he could have many choices, even the things I don’t like.

“So everything I didn’t like I tried to feed myself with to give him more choices. It’s absolutely ridiculous, but I did it. I did it.”