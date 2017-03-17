New notice of suspicious betting from Uefa

European football governing body UEFA has notified the island’s authorities of suspicious betting activity relating to a top-flight fixture last Sunday between Doxa and Ermis Aradhippou.

UEFA said there was strong indications that the result of the game had been manipulated in a bid to profit from betting.

The game finished 2-1 to Doxa and UEFA said Ermis was the party responsible.

The report said there was high betting activity that Ermis would lose the game. The betting activity before the game showed that people had prior knowledge of the result.

The report was conveyed to the CFA’s judge.

Last week, the CFA received a notice concerning AEZ and Doxa.

The notice reported that there had been a great deal of betting on AEZ losing the game by at least a three-goal margin.

Doxa won 4-0.

The CFA has received numerous notices again this season indicating that match fixing continued to thrive despite measures to put an end to it.

 

