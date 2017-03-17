Number of citizens’ service centres to almost double

The cabinet on Friday approved a plan to expand the network of citizens’ service centres from 12 to 21, Undersecretary to the President Constantinos Petrides said.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Petrides said the number of citizens’ service centres (KEP) will be increased from eight to 14 and the number of post-office centres (Kepo), which also act as citizens’ service centres, will be increased from four to seven.

The range of services offered will also be broadened, Petrides announced.

“We have increased the number of services offered to 95, and in 2016 the public was served 900,000 individual times,” Petrides said.

“Existing services offered by the KEPs will be augmented with services currently offered by other departments, such as the military conscription service and the road transport department, which will retain vehicle inspections only.”

The extension of services offered will come at no extra cost, Petrides added, since existing staff and infrastructure of the road transport department will be used, employing the principles of mobility for civil servants.

“Our goal, through continuous progress, is to have a true one-stop shop for the public, where its only contact with state services will be through citizens’ service centres,” Petrides said.