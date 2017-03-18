AEK and Apollon face off in ‘must-win’ clash

The clash in the championship group between third-placed Apollon and the team just above them AEK, takes centre stage this weekend.

In the relegation scrap the two teams most in danger of the drop, Aris and Doxa, will fight it out in a game that may go a long way in deciding the third and final team that will be playing second division football next season.

Both Apollon and AEK unexpectedly dropped points last week allowing Apoel to increase their lead at the top, making Saturday’s clash a ‘must-win’ for both teams.

They will attempt to do so though without their fans as Apollon, the home side, begin the first of a two-game ‘behind closed doors’ penalty imposed by the Cyprus Football Association last week for violent crowd behaviour.

Apollon will be without their influential Croatian striker Anton Maglica and left-back Tiago Gomes through injury will Semedo is suspended following his straight red against Anorthosis a couple of weeks ago.

The Limassol team’s press spokesman Fanourios Demetriou stressed the importance of the game, saying: “As we near the end of the season any mistakes may prove disastrous, and we need to avoid them at all costs.”

His counterpart at AEK, Kyriacos Demetrou, was adamant that the Larnaca side will go into the game with only the three points on their mind: “We are playing against the league’s most in-form team but we fear no one and the target is the three points.”

For the first time in more than four months, AEK coach Imanol Idiakez has a clean bill of health giving the Spaniard a plethora of options.

Tete is once again available after a long injury while Tomas, who was out injured since last year, has been given some playing time in recent games and may be chosen for his first start in four months.

Leaders Apoel take on AEL on Monday and a win for the champions will seem them move further away from at least one of the two chasing teams, if not both.

Manager Thomas Christiansen will have both Morais and Kanas available after being ineligible for Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Anderlecht, while Milanov has served his one-game league suspension. All three are expected to start.

Vinicius, Efraim and Astiz are all ruled out through injury.

AEL have injury concerns of their own with their skipper Dossa Junior having to sit this game out as well while midfielder Marco Soares is a major doubt after failing to train at all this week.

AEL interim coach Dionysis Dionysiou will be hoping that winter signing Piti will be able to recapture the form that made him the darling of the AEL fans after just a couple of games.

In the final top-tier game, Omonia take on Anorthosis in a match that the Nicosia team need to win to keep their European hopes alive against a rather indifferent opponent.

In the relegation group, Doxa travel to Limassol to face Aris who hold a four-point advantage over their visitors.

Doxa must fancy their chances against Aris as they come into the game on the back of four consecutive wins, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Elsewhere, Ethnikos Achnas entertain Nea Salamina with both teams beginning to look over their shoulders as they have failed to win in their last seven and four games respectively.

The final game in the bottom group sees Ermis Aradippou take on Karmiotissa.

Saturday: Apollon vs AEK (16.00), Omonia vs Anothosis (19.00)

Sunday: Aris Doxa (16.00), Ethnikos Achnas vs Nea Salamina (17.00), Ermis vs Karmiotissa (18.00)

Monday: Apoel vs AEL (19.00)