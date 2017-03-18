Anastasiades to express ‘will of the people’ to UNSG

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday that in his upcoming meeting with the UN Secretary General, in New York he will express the will of the Greek Cypriot side to continue the dialogue on the Cyprus problem, for the interruption of which it is not responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Limassol, the President said at his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which will take place next week, “I will expound on the absolute will of the Greek Cypriot side to continue a dialogue, which was interrupted without its fault”.

Our aim is to find a solution that will meet the expectations, the concerns and worries not just of one community, but of both communities; a solution, which will definitely not allow any third parties to be so-called guarantors and, in particular, will not allow the presence of occupation troops, he said.

“The aim of my visit (to the UN) is to reiterate my will for, as well as the framework, within which a solution should be placed if we want it to be viable, functional and of course to be accepted by the people,” Anastasiades said.

Replying to a question as to whether he thinks that Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, will return to the negotiating table, the President said “do you expect me to answer on behalf of Mr Akinci? I hope (he will do so).”

The meeting with Guterres will be part of a trip to the United States, where Anastasiades will address an investment conference.

Earlier on Saturday, the schedule for the New York trip was announced.

Anastasiades will depart for New York on Sunday night, accompanied by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides.

Once there, he will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by Cypriot expatriates in the US.

On March 21, Anastasiades will mark the end of the trading day at the New York stock exchange.

The next day, in addition to meeting with Guterres, Anastasiades will have a meeting with Archbishop Demetrios of America, before addressing the international Invest in Cyprus conference at the Metropolitan Club.

The forum is organised by Capital Link, in cooperation with the Cypriot association of ship-owners, the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, and the commercial chambers of Cyprus and USA.

It aims to inform large American corporations and investors of the investment opportunities available in Cyprus and promote business and commercial cooperation.

Still on March 22, Anastasiades will attend a working dinner with ExxonMobil officials.

On March 23, he will hold separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Britain, Boris Johnson, and Slovakia, Miroslav Lajcak.

Lajcak will chair the 72nd general assembly of the United Nations.

The president will depart New York on the night of March 23 for Rome, where he will attend the leaders’ summit of the European Union marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome.