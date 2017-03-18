Dawson double gives West Brom 3-1 win over Arsenal

Arsenal fans hold up banners directed at manager Arsene Wenger

Two headers by Craig Dawson and a Hal Robson-Kanu strike lifted West Bromwich Albion to a 3-1 win over Arsenal and piled more misery on their manager Arsene Wenger after a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday.

The result left Arsenal, still reeling from a 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, in fifth place, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. West Brom stayed eighth on 43 points.

Dawson fired the home side ahead in the 12th minute after a Nacer Chadli corner before Alexis Sanchez levelled three minutes later with a composed finish from a delightfully weighed pass by midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Robson-Kanu restored West Brom’s lead in the 55th minute with an opportunist finish 75 seconds after replacing Salomon Rondon and Dawson sealed the win with a thumping close-range header from a James McLean corner.

Arsenal are at home to Manchester City in the next round, whyile West Brom visit Manchester United.

