Elderly couple hospitalised after car crash

An elderly couple were injured in a car crash on Friday evening and were admitted for treatment at Larnaca general hospital, police said on Saturday.

According to a police report, a car driven by an 80-year-old man, with his 78-year-old wife in the passenger seat, cut up another car, driven by a 19-year-old, in Stratigou Timayia avenue in Larnaca.

All were rushed to the Larnaca general, where the 19-year-old was released after treatment, while the couple were admitted.

The man was diagnosed with a vertebral fracture, while his wife suffered a pelvic fracture.

A breathalyser test on the two drivers gave a zero reading.