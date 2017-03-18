Father and son remanded in drugs case

A father and son were remanded for six days by Larnaca District Court on Saturday after being detained overnight by police in connection with possession of drugs with intent to sell, police said.

According to a police report, shortly before 7pm on Friday, members of the drug squad stopped a car with father, 51, and son, 23, both unemployed, on board, for a search.

During the search, the father was found to have been carrying 14 grams of cannabis and three grams of cocaine.

In a subsequent search of their home, police found 34 more grams of cannabis, precision scales, and a small light bulb, which contained traces of a burnt substance thought to be methamphetamine.