May the energy for fitness be with you

Today it will be ready, steady and go for the OPAP Limassol Marathon. But the day isn’t all about the runners, it is a day full of energy and a chance for us all to be inspired to exercise and live a healthier life.

The oil company Petrolina, who is a gold sponsor of the marathon, will give everyone the chance to try out some activities and get information about how we to keep the spirit of healthy living running throughout our daily routines during the Petrolina Energy Day event.

The event will be open to everyone and will include a series of sporting and leisure activities for children and adults to do with well-being, physical health and nutrition.

During Petrolina Energy Day, free advice will be given on healthy eating, physical therapy, BMI measurements and general health advice. Blood pressure and sugar tests will be taken by doctors and there will also be fitness activities starting at noon. These include a LesMills Body Combat class from 12pm to 12.30pm, a Les Mills Grit Cardio class from 12.30pm to 1pm, then there will be a power yoga and Pilates interactive show from 2pm until 3pm and the final fitness class will be LesMills Body Balance from 3pm until 4pm.

There will also be a live link with Choice FM during the event to give each fitness activity a special beat.

Petrolina Energy Day

A chance for adults and children to get involved in activities and get advice on how to achieve a healthy life style as part of the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO. March 18. Molos, Old Port, Limassol. 12pm-4pm. Tel: 24-848000