A minute with Andi Hobbs Professional Vocalist, Entertainer and most recently Promoter of LOL Comedy Paphos

Where do you live?

Paphos, with my wife Christine and youngest daughter Melissa

Best childhood memory?

Summer holidays and while staying on a farm in South Wales aged 13 assisting in the birth of a breech baby calf

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Kohi nor Indian restaurant Paphos. The hotter the curry the better…

What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I really hate typical British Sunday roasts… so bland and boring.

What did you have for breakfast?

Soup, always soup especially home-made soups.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I work most nights so definitely a night person… On my days off though I enjoy spending time by the sea with my wife with a nice meal. I also love watching Liverpool FC

Best book ever read?

I really enjoy autobiographies especially by comedians. My favourite autobiogrpahy is Norman Wisdom’s

Favourite film of all time?

Independence Day, I’m a bit of a Sci Fi nerd and just love this film.

Favourite holiday destination (or best holiday ever taken)? What’s your dream trip?

Edinburgh, I love the city and culture but it’s my dream to drive Route 66 in the USA.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The Hollies when I’m on my own, but Little Mix when my daughter gets in…

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese and Wine…

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Definitely rural, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, but in a modern build because I can’t be bothered to do any maintenance.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Bill Shankly, ex Liverpool FC manager. I would love to discuss his philosophies on football, he is a legend.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Have a massive party with as many loved ones and friends as possible.

What is your greatest fear?

Sheep. I once walked an extra fouor miles around a field just to avoid them..

Tell me a joke…

My wife told me she wanted to see The Monkees live in Switzerland..

Then I saw her face, now I’m in Geneva!