Music, dance and exploring borders in latest Pafos2017 offering

The European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events continue with a musical performance, Kirana, by children from the Paphos Music School tonight and the opening of the exhibition Room in a Wall on Wednesday.

The musical performance is part of a collaboration between European Capitals of Culture Pafos2017 and Valletta2018 in an attempt to bring the musical talents of the children involved to the forefront. Four artists from Valletta guided children from the Paphos Music School during a five-day workshop from March 12-17. During these five days, the children learnt the secrets of contemporary music, and also received an inside view of cartoon animation, dance, light engineering and puppet theatre.

The performance, which will feature the children from the Paphos Music School and the artist from Valletta, is in celebration of the establishment of the Paphos Music Gymnasium in 2017.

The next event set as part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 programme is the interactive installation under the name Room in a Wall.

The installation can be considered to be a hybrid room-archive that contains photographs, videos and texts, which recall the manner in which personal experiences are carried and how public memory meets the private one.

This hybrid room-archive’s photographical material was captured by Aron Rossman-Kiss from Geneva. The photographer gathered the material while travelling along border areas and explores the personal and complex issue of relations and presentations related to the idea of limits.

The installation proposes to the visitor the experience, the comparison and the addressing of a multitude of narratives.

The opening of the exhibition on March 22 at 7pm will also feature a discussion by the artists.

Kirana

Performance as part of a collaboration between The European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 and Valletta2018. March 18. Apostolou Pavlou Gymnasium, Paphos. 7pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017

Room in a Wall

Interactive installation with photographic material by Aron Rossamn-Kiss. Opens March 22 at 7pm until March 29. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. 4pm-7pm. Tel: 26-932017