Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style

A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Flyhalf Finn Russell, replacement centre Matt Scott and wingers Tim Visser and Tommy Seymour scored tries as the Scots earned a bonus-point win and protected their fifth place in the world rankings ahead of the 2019 World Cup draw.

Italy, who lost all five matches in the tournament, failed to register a point as flyhalf Carlo Cana missed three penalties and the backs fluffed two clear try-scoring chances early in the second half.

The Scots, who climbed to second in the standings before the day’s later matches, were looking for their best finish in the Six Nations and they notched a fourth consecutive home win for the first time since 2006.